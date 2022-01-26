NCC to felicitate 5,000 martyrs pan India

New Delhi :

On the occasion of Republic Day, NCC Directorates in India are set to conduct felicitation programme - 'Shaheedon ko shat-shat Naman' for families of martyrs across the country on Republic Day. The event will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and over 5,000 families are to be honoured, a release stated.





As part of the programme, over 5,000 families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation would be honoured starting from January 26-August 15, 2022.





"On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman Directorate will conduct this ceremony by honouring 20 families of martyrs in Tamil Nadu. The families of the martyrs from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore will be presented a 'Plaque of Gratitude' and a wreath will be laid on their photographs," a press release from the Union government stated.





In total, 263 martyrs’ families will be honoured in TN, Puducherry, and Andaman Directorate’s Area of Responsibility, and this will continue till the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. The Prime Minister will also honour the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Republic Day.