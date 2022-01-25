India honours 128 personalities with Padma Awards: Check List

Some notable pics from the Padma awards

Chennai :

The Government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma awards 2022 for 128 personalities. Among the notable names, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.





Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, which manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, which produced India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, were also given Padma Bhushan. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.









The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.









Some notable names from the Padma awards:





Padma Vibhushan: Gen Bipin Rawat, Former UP CM Kalyan Singh, Ms Prabha Atre and Shri Radheyshyam Khemka





Padma Bhushan: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (posthumous), Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech's chairman Krishna Ella and his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella, Serum Institute of India (SII) managing director Cyrus Poonawalla





Padma Shri: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Olympians Pramod Bhagat, and Vandana Kataria, singer Sonu Nigam, Sowcar Janaki, Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri, S Damodaran, Prokar Dasgupta,