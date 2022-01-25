President Kovind addresses nation ahead of 73rd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2022.
Chennai:
Republic Day is occasion to celebrate 'our Indian-ness': President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to nation.
Democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form bedrock on which our Republic stands, Coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind: President Kovind in his address on eve of Republic Day.
While text of Constitution, dealing with details of workings of the State,is long, Preamble sums up its guiding principles–Democracy, Justice, Liberty, Equality&Fraternity. They form bedrock on which our Republic stands. These are values that form our collective inheritance: Pres pic.twitter.com/K9lQ55VaXF— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022
