Tue, Jan 25, 2022

President Kovind addresses nation ahead of 73rd Republic Day

Published: Jan 25,202207:23 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2022.

President Kovind in his address on eve of Republic Day
President Kovind in his address on eve of Republic Day
Chennai:
Republic Day is occasion to celebrate 'our Indian-ness': President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to nation.

Democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form bedrock on which our Republic stands, Coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind: President Kovind in his address on eve of Republic Day.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations