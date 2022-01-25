Maha BJP MLA's son among 7 medical students killed as car plunges into river

Nagpur :

In a shocking accident, at least seven medical students were killed when their SUV lost control and plunged off a bridge into a river.





The accident happened late on Monday, officials said.

According to police, the accident took place on a river bridge near Selsura around 11.30 p.m. when they were travelling from Deoli to Wardha.

At one stretch on the bridge, the vehicle driver lost control and the SUV broke the barriers to crash into the river below.

Among the 7 victims -- all studying in the Savangi Medical College, Wardha -- is Avishkar, a first year MBBS sutdent and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale, said the police.

The other victims are final year MBBS students Pratyush Singh, Shubham Jaiswal, Neeraj Chauhan and Vivek Nandan, Pawan Shakti doing his first year MBBS and a medical intern Nilesh Singh.

The SUV was taken out of the river by a rescue team early today, and further probe is underway by the Wardha Police.