Delhi man’s crypto lands in Hamas’ pocket

The cryptocurrency of a man from Delhi was allegedly transferred to three accounts, one belonging to Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas, Delhi Police said.
New Delhi:
In line with a court order, Delhi Police in 2019 registered a case after a man from Paschim Vihar filed a complaint. He said he owned cryptocurrencies (6.2 Bitcoin, 9.79 Etherum and 2.44 Bitcoin Cash) of Blockchain wallet which was allegedly transferred into three different accounts without his consent.The crypto was worth Rs 30 lakh.
Conversations