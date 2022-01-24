36 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 36 MMTS trains in Hyderabad on Monday due to operational reasons and maintenance activity.





Nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.





The authorities have also cancelled eight service between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.





One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.





The SCR has cancelled MMTS trains almost every day during last one week due to operational reasons and track maintenance activity.





Out of 79 service, 36 were cancelled on January 17.





A total of 22 trains were cancelled on January 18 on Lingampalli-Hyderabad and Falaknuma-Lingampalli routes.





SCR also cancelled 37 MMTS trains from January 19 to 23.





Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.