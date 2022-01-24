India reports 3,06,064 new Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 20 per cent

Chennai :

India recorded 3,06,064 new Covid cases and 439 related deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, lower than yesterday's figure of 3.33 lakh cases. The recoveries were of 2,43,495 with the death count claimed up to 4,89,848.





According to the Union Ministry of Health, India's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335 comprising 5.69 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent and the daily positivity rate raises to 20.75 per cent.





Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparison, Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.





Meanwhile, vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 162-crore mark, according to the Co-WIN vaccine portal. Over 93 crore first doses and 68.4 crore second doses have been given so far. Over 4.19 crore teenagers in the 15-17 age category have also received their first dose.





In addition to that, the recently released bulletins of INSACOG that is tracking the different variants of the virus, has mentioned that Omicron is now spreading through community transmission.