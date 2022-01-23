J and K to have 64-hour long lockdown every week as Covid surges

Jammu :

In an order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the government has reiterated most of the measures announced by it following the start of the 3rd Covid-19 wave.

"Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with complete restriction on non-essential movement.

"There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement in entire J&K from every Friday 2 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m."

All offices have been asked to regulate the attendance of its employees in such a manner so as to ensure that appropriate social distancing norms are maintained.





"Pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home.

"Employees with disabilities shall also be given option to work from home," the directions said.

The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 25.

Banquet halls in all the districts have been permitted to allow gathering up to 25 vaccinated persons (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours) or 25 per cent of the authorised capacity (whichever is less), preferably in open spaces.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25 per cent of authorised capacity with due precautions such as Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) and adherence to SOPs.

All colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres for civil services/ engineering/NEET etc. have been asked to adopt online medium of teaching. There shall be no in-person teaching.

Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only. The head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and CAB are strictly followed.

Enforcement of CAB is critical in determining the need for additional restrictions, the SEC said.

The District Magistrates (Chairperson, DDMAs) of respective districts shall adopt a zero tolerance policy towards non-compliance of CAB and shall ensure due action against defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The DMs have been asked to constitute inspection teams of district officers to check whether the instructions contained herein for enforcement of CAB are being implemented by the concerned with due responsibility. "Further, the DMs shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of CAB and ensure no violator is let off. The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level."

The Home Secretary shall monitor the enforcement closely and shall submit a report to the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee (Chief Secretary) on daily basis, it said.

The Health and Medical Education Department shall closely monitor all relevant statistics and data in respect of Covid-19 for timely interventions wherever required.

All the government departments/offices have been asked to minimise conducting in-person meetings/interactions etc, and all Administrative Secretaries/Heads of the Departments)/ Institutions shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings etc.