NDRF Twitter handle hacked restored later

The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.

Representative Image
A senior officer of the force said technical experts worked on the issue.

The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages on Saturday night and the already published official messages did not load for hours. The handle began posting messages by quoting a tweet of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 6:12 pm.

The official display photo of the federal force and the original timeline of the handle was restored by Sunday evening.

The NDRF was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force against natural and man-made disasters and it celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19.

