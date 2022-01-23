Modi to address 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on January 30

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on January 30 at 11:30 am. This will be the first edition of the year. "This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.









This month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 23, 2022





"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on December 26, the Prime Minister with an aim to encourage people to follow the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative had said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication.