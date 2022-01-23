Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 314

New Delhi :

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 314 on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). According to SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is expected to improve due to widespread rains today and tomorrow. "AQI today indicates 'very poor' air quality. It is going to improve due to widespread rains today and tomorrow leading to wet deposition of particulate matter and bringing AQI to 'Lower end of Poor'. From January 24 onwards as rains subside pollutants gradually accumulate degrading air quality," SAFAR said in its bulletin.



