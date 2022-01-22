Time-bound targets for govt programmes: Updates from Modi-DMs meeting

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked district magistrates to work on time-bound targets to increase ease of living for people and asserted that the country's goal today is to achieve 100 percent saturation of services and facilities.





Here are the detailed updates from the meeting:





1) Modi also called for a direct and emotional connection between administration and the public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow.





2) In his remarks at the virtual interaction with DMs and some chief ministers, Modi said the teamwork of Centre, states and local administration was yielding good results in aspirational districts.





3) Modi said that these districts have proved that due to the elimination of silos in implementation, optimum utilisation of resources takes place.





4) He emphasised the exponential benefits of this reform and said when silos end, one plus one doesn't become two but eleven.





5) He said various ministries and departments of the government have prepared a list of 142 districts that are not so much lagging in development but are weak on one or two parameters.





6) He stressed the need to work with the same collective approach as is being done in the aspirational districts.





7) This is a new challenge for all the governments - the government of India, the state government, the district administration, and the government machinery. Now we have to complete this challenge together, Modi said.





8) The Prime Minister told the DMs that seeing the successes achieved in the aspirational districts, the country has now expanded its targets further.





9) He drew the attention of the officers towards the changed mindset and reiterated that today, the country's goal is to achieve 100 percent saturation of services and facilities.





10) He suggested that every district can identify 10 tasks to be completed in the next three months to improve ease of living for common people.





11) Similarly, five tasks may be associated with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he added.





12) The prime minister said the country is witnessing a silent revolution in the form of Digital India and no district should be left behind in this.