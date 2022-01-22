Postmen deliver medical kits to Covid patients under home isolation in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya :

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, postmen of the Gaya Head Post Office in Bihar have been delivering medical kits to Covid patients under home isolation. Speaking to ANI, Vidhan Chandra Sharma, Head Postmaster, Gaya Post Office, said





"The medical kit has been provided to us by the district administration and we deliver them to home isolation patients." The administration provides all the details with the addresses of patients along with medical kits. As many as 28 postmen are involved in this work and they have been working on all days without any leave, Sharma said.





Manoj Kumar, a postman said, "Our job is to deliver medical kits to corona patients living in home isolation as soon as possible." "We follow all covid protocols like wearing masks, hand gloves, sanitizing of hands. Sometimes we feel scared, but we have been taking responsibility for this task and delivering medical kits to patients sincerely," Kumar said.





Narendra Kumar Mishra, a beneficiary, said that it is a good initiative taken up by the government to help Covid patients.





"Postmen are delivering medicines door to door. They are doing this noble work for the society," Mishra further said.