Covid tracker: State-wise data, trends and other key details

Chennai :

Covid surge continues to sweep states across India, driven by the Omicron variant. India has added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. There's a nine percent jump from Thursday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months.





With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US and the active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.





Data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 161.16 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered, it said The highest Covid cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka while the lowest was from Mumbai, Delhi, and Andra Pradesh





TAMIL NADU





Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 29,870 cases, pushing the caseload to 30,72,666. With 33 deaths, the toll reached 37,145. As many as 21,684 people got discharged, leaving 1,87,358 active infections. A total of 1,54,282 samples were tested on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 19.36 per cent. As many as 7,038 people got infected with the virus in Chennai, the highest among all districts.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that there will be a complete lockdown on Sunday (January 23). As per the release from the government, the restrictions imposed during the previous Sunday lockdown would be followed this week as well. Exempted from the lockdown are autorickshaws, pre-paid taxis, and cab aggregators operating near railway stations and bus stands.





KERALA





The State recorded a staggering 41,668 new Covid cases yesterday, the highest ever single-day spike. The city Thiruvananthapuram alone accounted for 7,896 covid cases and others as Ernakulam with 7,339 cases, Kozhikode with 4,143 cases, Thrissur with 3,667 cases, Kottayam with 3,182 cases, Kollam with 2,660 cases, Palakkad with 2,345 cases, Wayanad with 850 cases and Kasaragod with 563, raising the TPR rate of state to 40 percent. The Covid death rate was 51,607 in the state.





Due to this, the Kerala government on Thursday decided to impose lockdown-like restrictions on the next two Sundays --January 23 and 30, allowing the functioning of essential services only. It directed institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to Covid protocols.





KARNATAKA





The Karnataka govt yesterday decided to lift the weekend curfew and the night restrictions (10 pm-5 am) are to be continued in the state every day placed with an aim to control the spread of Covid in the state.





The State on Friday recorded 48,049 new Covid-19 cases along with 22 deaths and 18,115 recoveries. The capital Bengaluru alone registered 29,068 fresh infections and six deaths. Karnataka currently has 3,23,143 active cases, the majority of which are from Bengaluru.





On Thursday alone, the State reported 47,754 new cases of Covid, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515. The state had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday and 40,499 on Wednesday. Of the new cases today, 30,540 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,93,231.





MUMBAI & DELHI





Delhi and Mumbai continued to witness a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively. While the positivity rate declined to 18.04 percent in the national capital, Mumbai saw daily cases dipping for the third day in a row.





As far as the death toll is concerned, Delhi recorded 38 deaths due to Covid cases in the last 24 hours, whereas Mumbai logged 12 fatalities. Delhi on Thursday had reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while Mumbai had reported 5,708 cases and 12 fatalities.





Delhi alone on Friday reported 10,756 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate at 18.04 percent, according to the city health department. Currently, there are at least 61,954 active cases in the city while cumulative infections stand at 17,71,028. So far, 434 people have died due to the virus this month.





Meanwhile Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Friday rejected the government’s proposal to lift weekend curfew and ease Covid-19 restrictions. He, however, allowed private offices to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. He said the restrictions needed to remain in place till cases reduce and the situation improves.





ANDHRA PRADESH





Andhra Pradesh reported 13,212 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 21,53,268 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Friday taking the toll to 14532. A total of 44,516 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.





On the other hand, as many as 2952 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,74,600 and there are currently 64,136 active cases.





According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1585 and Anantapur 1235 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 596 new cases in the last twenty-four hours. Andhra Pradesh now has 64,136 active cases of infection.



