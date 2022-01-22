Sat, Jan 22, 2022

2 injured in fire at 20 storey building in Mumbai

Published: Jan 22,202210:21 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was present at the location, told media persons that no other person is stuck in the building.

Visual of the Mumbai building where fire broke out (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Visual of the Mumbai building where fire broke out (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Mumbai:
Two people were injured in the fire that broke out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning. Both of them have been shifted to a hospital, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that there are five ambulances present at the spot.

BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was present at the location, told media persons that no other person is stuck in the building. A total of 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations