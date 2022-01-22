Covid: Jammu and Kashmir reports 5,720 new cases, 5 deaths

39,460 vaccine doses of Covid were administered in the last 24 hours at J and K (Image credit: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir reported 5,720 new Covid cases and five deaths on Friday.





According to the health bulletin, there are 34,882 active cases in the Union Territory and 1,877 recovered cases. 82,903 Covid samples were collected on Friday.





Out of the 4,994 dedicated beds, 466 beds are occupied, taking the percentage of beds occupancy to 9.33 per cent. 39,460 vaccine doses of Covid were administered in the last 24 hours.