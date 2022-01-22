Karnataka opposes Hogenakkal project

The Karnataka government on Friday said it will oppose the proposed water project at Hogenakkal along the border with Tamil Nadu stating that the neighbouring state cannot take up the work unilaterally.

Bangalore : State Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said TN has to undertake projects in Cauvery valley region according to the Cauvery Tribunal and Supreme Court orders related to water distribution. "Karnataka government opposes the project whose details have not been furnished before the tribunal and the apex court. Tamil Nadu cannot take up this project unilaterally," the minister said.