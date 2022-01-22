Video of army men installing Sikh flag is from Leh

New Delhi :

It has been claimed that the Sikh Regiment of the Indian army constructed a Gurudwara at the Indo-China border and installed a Sikh flag atop the place of worship. Alt News found that as per an online report dated Oct 25, 2021, an 80 feet Nishan Sahib was recently installed at Gurdwara Pathar Sahib in Leh.





