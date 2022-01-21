Meghalaya's message to the world of protecting nature, eco-sustainability: PM Modi

Other City :

Complimenting the people of the state for further strengthening their identity as people close to nature and referring to the traditions of 'Whistling Village' and choirs in every village, the Prime Minister saluted the contribution of the state in the fields of art and music.

In his recorded speech at the function organised in Shillong on the occasion of the 50th Statehood Day celebrations, Modi said that this land is filled with talented artists and the Shillong Chamber Choir has taken it to new heights.

He said that the country has high hopes from the rich sports culture of Meghalaya. Referring to the growing fame of Meghalaya in the field of organic farming, the Prime Minister said that measures have been taken to ensure a new domestic and global market for the organic products of the state.

"Sisters of Meghalaya have revived the art of bamboo weaving and its hard-working farmers are strengthening Meghalaya's identity as an organic state," he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment for better roads, rail and air connectivity.

The state government is making all the efforts to take the central schemes to the people, Modi said, adding that schemes like PM Gramin Sadak Yojna and National Livelihood Mission have benefited the people of Meghalaya.

"The Jal Jeevan Mission has taken piped water to 33 per cent households from just one per cent households in 2019. Meghalaya is among the first states to use drones for vaccine delivery," the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Meghalaya of his continued support and determination to develop new sectors apart from tourism and organic products. Meghalaya along with two other northeastern states -- Tripura and Manipur -- on Friday celebrated it s50th Statehood Day through various colourful functions and different events.