Covid third wave: Here's the list of State-wise revised restrictions

Chennai :

With a few states recording daily surge and few others witnessing downtrend, State governments are taking all measures to control the spread of third wave of Covid further. Take a look at the list of state-wise restrictions imposed:





* Night curfew and full lockdown on Sunday in Tamil Nadu:





1) The State will see complete lockdown on Sundays till January 31, until when the restrictions are in place.





2) Only 100 people are allowed to attend marriages and 50 for funerals





3) Night curfew on all days from 10pm to 5pm.





4) Religious places will stay closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week.





* Karnataka govt lifts weekend curfew, night curfew to continue:





1) The Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the weekend curfew that was in place with an aim to control the spread of Covid infections.





2) However, the night curfew hours between 10 pm to 5 am everyday will continue.





3) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with experts, senior ministers and officials of his government to assess the situation in the state and curbs that were in place to control its spread.





* Offline classes in Mumbai alone: Offline teaching will resume at schools in the city from classes 1 to 12 from January 24, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday. The decision came as new Omicron cases and overall daily coronavirus infections in the city have begun to decline.





* Private offices in Delhi to run with 50% staff: The proposal of Pvt offices working with 50 per cent staff has been agreed with. With regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets, it has been suggested that the status quo be maintained since positivity is yet hovering above 21 per cent and number of positive cases are more than 12,000.





2) The weekend curfew imposed because of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.





*Kerala govtimposes fresh restrictions: Institutions, including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks, to ensure no gatherings take place and operate strictly adhering to Covid protocols.





2) Restrictions will be imposed at district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals, the government said and authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups, A, B and C.





3) In the districts fall under A category, all social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people





4) No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.





5) Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts.





6) All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts. However, residential educational institutions are allowed to operate on a bio-bubble model.





Also read: Tamil Nadu announces full lockdown on Sunday as Covid cases continue to rise



