Amar Jawan Jyoti to be merged with flame at National War Memorial

The flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished but is being merged with flame at National War Memorial, said government sources on Friday.





It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti payed homage to martyrs of 1971 & other wars but none of their names are present there, they added. The names inscribed on the India Gate are of only some martyrs who fought for the British in the World War 1 & the Anglo Afghan War.





"The names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 & wars before & after it are housed at the National War Memorial. Hence it is a true 'Shraddhanjali' to have the flame paying tribute to martyrs there," sources added.





The ceremony to merge the flames has been scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm and will be presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief, Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna, officials said.





Sources said the decision was taken after it was found that the upkeep of two flames is becoming increasingly difficult.