29K more cases than yesterday: India logs 3.47 lakh Covid infections, 703 deaths

Chennai :

India on Friday reported 3,47,254 fresh Covid cases and 703 deaths. The active cases and daily positivity rate in the country shot up to 20,18,825 and 17.94% respectively.





As many as 9,692 Omicron cases were detected since Thursday, according to Union Health Ministry.





The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 160-crore mark. 94 per cent of India's adults have received the first dose of vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the government.