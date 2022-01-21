Fri, Jan 21, 2022

29K more cases than yesterday: India logs 3.47 lakh Covid infections, 703 deaths

Published: Jan 21,202209:59 AM by Online Desk

Mail

As many as 9,692 Omicron cases were detected since Thursday, according to Union Health Ministry.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chennai:
India on Friday reported 3,47,254 fresh Covid cases and 703 deaths. The active cases and daily positivity rate in the country shot up to 20,18,825 and 17.94% respectively.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 160-crore mark. 94 per cent of India's adults have received the first dose of  vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the government.

