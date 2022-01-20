Maharashtra: Covid cases again breach 46K-mark, Omicron infections drop

Mumbai :

After a record high of 46,723 cases reported on January 12, the number of daily Covid infections again mounted to 46,197 on Thursday after dropping to 43,697 on Wednesday.

However, the fatalities decreased from 49 a day earlier to 37 on Thursday, with the mortality rate falling from 1.93 per cent to 1.92 per cent.

After notching a peak of 238 Omicron cases on January 14, the state number of cases of the new variant dropped 214 a day earlier to 125 on Thursday.

The government is continuing the intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports -- Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur -- since December 1 last year.

A total of 299,952 travellers have landed here, including 46,788 from the "high risk" countries of which 570 have tested positive apart from another 663 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.

Another 5,530 positive samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 96 still awaited, the officials said.

Omicron has spread extensively across several districts in the state, and out of the 2,199 cases reported till date, 1,144 have recovered.

Mumbai is back at the top spot with 865 Omicron cases, followed by 861 in Pune district, 134 in Thane, 116 in Nagpur, 59 in Sangli, 25 in Amravati, and 20 in Aurangabad, among others.

Of the 46,197 new Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded 12,054 infections, while Mumbai city's fell from 6,032 a day earlier to 5,708 on Thursday.

The next is Pune Circle's 16,382 infectees, Nagpur Circle's 6,076, Nashik Circle's 4,955, Kolhapur Circle's 1,812, Latur Circle's 1,795, Aurangabad Circle's 1,590 and Akola Circle's 1,533 cases.

The number of people under home quarantine shot up to 24,21,501 on Thursday, while another 3,391 were shunted to institutional quarantine.

Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Palghar remain at the top with the highest number of active cases currently in the state, with the afflictions dropping first time in a month, down from 2,64,708 a day before to 2,58,569 on Thursday, with a recovery rate of 94.52 per cent.

The state's cumulative figures of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 73,71,757 cases and 141,971 deaths, while a total of 69,67,432 patients have fully recovered till Thursday.



