India successfully test fires new version of Brahmos missile

New Delhi :

India on Thursday successfully carried out test fire of Brahmos missile with enhanced capabilities.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a statement said that Brahmos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test fired at 10.30 a.m. from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams.

In this text book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory, meeting all mission objectives.

The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for Brahmos programme. The highly manouverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met.

The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance.

The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability.

This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships.

Teams from DRDO and NPOM Russia participated in the test.

Brahmos Aerospace the Joint Venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPOM has been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.

Brahmos is the potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Brahmos, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test.

G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO, appreciated the scientists and engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon systems efficiency and more focus on indigenous content.

Director General Brahmos Atul D. Rane congratulated the joint teams of NPOM Russia and DRDO teams involved in the test.