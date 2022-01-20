Rahul slams Centre on abduction of Indian by Chinese forces in Arunachal

After the Chinese Army reportedly abducted an Arunachal Pradesh teenager from the Indian territory where China had constructed 3-4 km road in 2018, the Congress has slammed the government for inaction in the entire episode.
गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022
PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता!
1/2— Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022
Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7
Conversations