HAL to export Advanced Helicopter to Mauritius

In line with the Central government’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-III) for the island nation’s police force.

With this contract, HAL and the Government of Mauritius, which already operates an HAL-built ALH and Dornier-228aircraft, have further strengthened the long-standing business relations spanning over three decades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said on Wednesday.