Safai Karmacharis panel tenure extended

The government on Wednesday extended the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) by three years up to March 31, 2025.

New Delhi : The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here. The mandate of the Commission includes recommending to the central government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.