Battle for UP: Aparna Yadav, Sanghmitra Maurya new BJP poster girls

Lucknow :

Hours after Aparna Yadav joined the BJP, the party has come up with a new poster focusing on women security.





The poster titled 'Suraksha Chakra' features Aparna Yadav and BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, whose father Swami Prasad Maurya recently quit the BJP to join Samajwadi Party, and the caption says, 'Suraksha jahan, betiyan wahan'.





The poster is touted as a response to the Congress campaign by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon.'





BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, meanwhile, slammed those who have been trolling her for her father's defection to the SP.





In a tweet, she said, "'Sanskar' is a good word but who has it? A week ago, a father changed party and the daughter was slammed. Today a daughter-in-law has changed party and she is being welcomed. Should this be linked to the fact that the daughter belongs to backward caste and the daughter-in-law is from upper caste?"