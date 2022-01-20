5G scare: AI cancels 8 flights on India-US route

New Delhi :

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said that the Indian aviation regulator was working “in close coordination with our carriers to overcome the situation” that has arisen due to 5G internet’s deployment in the US.





US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said that “5G interference with the aircraft’s radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway.” Altimeter measures height of the aircraft above the ground. The band on which altimeter works is close to that on which 5G system works. Total three carriers -- American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Air India -- currently operate direct flights between India and the US. Air India stated on Twitter that it won’t be operate eight India-US flights on Wednesday “due to deployment of the 5G communications in the US”.