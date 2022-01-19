Karnataka govt's revised Covid guidelines for testing, isolation and quarantine

Chennai :

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for testing, isolation & quarantine purposes. The general population, patients in home isolation shall be released after 7 days from testing positive and no need for re-testing if the person has no fever for 3 preceeding and successive days.





The revised guidelines issued by the government for efficient management of Covid cases during the current wave.





For general population: Testing





* All symptomatics shall compulsorily be tested by RAT (up to 30% of total tests) and the RAT negatives shall be followed up by RT-PCR as per ICMR protocol.





* All primary contacts-at home and workplace, including asymptomatics, irrespective of age and comorbidities, shall be tested.





* Isolation: Patient under home isolation shall be released after at least 7 days after testing positive and no fever for 3 preceding & successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.





* Quarantine for primary contacts: 7 days of home quarantine and no testing required before release.





Healthcare Workers (HCWs), Frontline Workers (FLWs), Administrative, Statutory, and Constitutional Functionaries: Testing





* If any healthcare worker is manifesting signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, he/she shall be tested.





* Isolation: For those asymptomatics/mild symptoms, home isolation or hotel CCC is recommended for 5 days. If asymptomatic during the preceding 3 days, with oxygen saturation above 94% at room air, then he/she shall be released from isolation with an advisory to strictly wear mask always (or PPE in case of HCWs working in Covid facilities) when people are around, for next five days.





* Quarantine for primary contacts: 3 days of home quarantine or institutional quarantine and if asymptomatic can be released thereafter, without any testing.