Chennai :

Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat joined BJP, in New Delhi.





"I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. BJP has same mindset. In case they ask me, I'll serve people of Uttarakhand (will you join BJP?)," retd Colonel Vijay Rawat