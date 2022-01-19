7 things about Aparna Yadav who joined BJP today

Chennai :

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.





Here are a few things you might want to know about her:





1. Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta. Aparna and Prateek got married in 2011 and have a daughter.





2. Arvind Singh Bisht, Aparna Yadav's father, is a journalist and the current State Information Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, Ambi Bisht, works for the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.





3. Aparna, who is also a trained classical singer, attended Lucknow's City Montessori School. She completed her postgraduate studies in International Relations and Politics at the University of Manchester.





4. She runs a women's welfare organisation called 'bAware.' and a cow shelter in Lucknow.





5. Yadav made her political debut in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election, becoming the 22nd member of the Yadav family to do so, running as a Samajwadi candidate from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. By nearly 34,000 votes, she was defeated by the BJP's Ritu Bahugana Joshi (a former Congress leader).









6. She has supported the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and has also extended her support to the National Register of Citizens(NRC)





7.Expressing her admiration for Modi, she also said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.







