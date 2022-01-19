Research says India sold around 75 million strips of Dolo 650 since Covid

Chennai :

Ever since the pandemic picked up its speed, the demand for Dolo 650 has been high. In recent times, the go-to paracetamol has been featuring in both doctor's prescriptions and memes across social media.





Manufactured by Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Ltd, the company has clocked sales of Rs 567 crore since March 2020.

Data even suggests that India has sold 350 crore anti-fever pills since March 2020.





According to statistics from the research firm IQVIA, India sold around 75 million strips of Dolo pills since the onset of the pandemic. The annual sales increased to 94 million strips or 1.4 billion tablets.





By November 2021, it had risen to 145 million strips (twice as much as in 2019) or 2.2 billion tablets.





The tablet's highest sales were during April-May 2021, when a whopping 100 crore tablets were sold during the second wave of Covid.









The first wave of Covid struck India in September 2020, while the second, deadlier wave arrived in May 2021. Dolo is the second most popular anti-fever pill in India, with a turnover of Rs 3.1 billion in 2021, only ahead of GSK's Calpol.





The popular medicine has been the top trend on social media with several sharing memes. Here are a few:





