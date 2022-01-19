Editorial: Vax drive 2.0, Mission Omicron

Chennai :

As the pandemic enters its third year, India finds itself on a crossroad. On one hand, there’s a reason to reflect on how the Centre, in association with the States, rolled out one of the largest vaccination drives globally. January 16 marked one year since India began its Covid-19 inoculation drive which has seen 156.76 crore vaccine doses being administered so far. As it stands, over 93% of India’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. The numbers are nothing short of a miracle in India, which had witnessed some of the most traumatic episodes linked to the pandemic during the second wave. The past year during which vaccination for the elderly, followed by adults and teenagers was rolled out, was a period marked by many milestones.





For naysayers, who doubted India’s prowess in vaccination, an unprecedented attack on the coronavirus was carried out by two home-grown companies, one of them the biggest manufacturer of vaccines globally, which took on the bulk of the vaccine disbursement load with Covishield; and the other, an indigenous outfit, which designed Covaxin, which also helped India’s vaccination drive hit critical mass in record times.





The impact was seen locally, as here in Tamil Nadu, 90% of the eligible population has been covered by the first shot, while 65% is fully inoculated. However, India’s strategy vis-a-vis vaccination, while praiseworthy, is not foolproof. In our State, just 11 out of 38 districts boast of better vaccine coverage compared to the national average. Similarly, some states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Sikkim, MP, HP, J&K, Uttarakhand managed to breach the 80% mark in inoculations with both doses. But, on the other hand, there are States that have not even hit the 50% mark in complete inoculation, which include Punjab, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland.





The Covid scene in India also has no immunity to the whims of Omicron, which seems to be on a mission to turn into an endemic aspect of our lives. On Sunday, the nation recorded a 40% spike in Covid infections compared to the week before, with 2.5 lakh new cases. The surge that is being propelled by the Omicron has brought India’s net infection count to 3.72 crore, with the active caseload breaching the 16.2 lakh mark.





These developments are taking place as India prepares to extend its vaccine coverage to the age group of 12-15, most likely by March. This is also the period when the present surge in cases, which many experts have referred to as the third wave in India, might be most likely to peak. India, which is currently vaccinating its population with three vaccines, including the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine is now gearing up to get its first mRNA vaccine shortly. Having submitted the Phase 2 trial data of the shot aimed at the Delta variant, the Pune based pharma firm is in the process of developing an Omicron specific vaccine. The maker of Covaxin has also said a booster shot of the vaccine could neutralise the Omicron variant, a claim for which the data has not yet been studied by India’s drug regulator. Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine targeting Omicron should also be ready for deployment by March. While India’s first vax drive was focussed around Delta, the second drive might have a different story to tell, one centred on Omicron.





The stakes this time are significantly higher, as vaccinations must not only ensure double shots for those in waiting, but also cover adolescents and teens. While India’s administration will have to assess the impact of vaccines on children, it will also need to re-target the fully vaccinated who will need the booster shot. For stakeholders in healthcare, 2022 will be a year of reckoning for India’s vax drive, in more ways than one.