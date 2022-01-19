Karnataka Minister flouts Covid norms, quotes PM

Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader Umesh Katti on Tuesday landed in trouble after he flouted norms by not wearing a mask at an event and tried to justify it by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Tuesday.

Bangalore : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that there will be no restrictions on anyone and wearing of masks is left to one's responsibility. It is left to the discretion of an individual. I don't feel like wearing it so I have not," he told reporters when asked why he was not wearing a mask at a function.