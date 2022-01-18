Indian Army signs first contract with private sector aimed at 'Atmanirbhar Defence' sector

New Delhi :

In a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, the Indian Army on Tuesday signed its first contract worth Rs 96 crore with Anadron Systems Pvt Ltd under Make-II for Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target.





"A significant step towards AtmanirbharDefence The first success story of Make-II Projects Indian Army has signed the first contract today under Make-II for Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target with M/s Anadron Systems Pvt Ltd worth Rs96 Cr, for Army Air Defence and Indian Air Force," Defence Production India tweeted from its official account.