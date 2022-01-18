Tue, Jan 18, 2022

Rajasthan CM approves proposal to spend Rs 98.55 cr for minority welfare

Published: Jan 18,202210:09 AM by ANI

A total of Rs 5 crore will be spent for the construction of boundary walls in waqf land or graveyards, madrasas and schools on public land, the statement further reads.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Image credit: ANI)
Jaipur:
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a revised proposal to spend Rs 98.55 crore in various schemes from a fund of Rs 100 crore set up for the inclusive development of the minority community in the state, an official statement said on Monday. 

