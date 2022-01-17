India's growth in 25 years will be clean, reliable : Modi at Davos Agenda 2022

Chennai :

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this period of growth would be 'green and clean' as well as 'sustainable and reliable'.





In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years.





Modi said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India's decisions.





''We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us,'' he said.





* India was once known for licence raj; Today, we're encouraging ease of doing business, reducing govt involvement in businesses: PM Modi.





* We have to accept that our lifestyle is also a big challenge for the climate. 'Throw away' culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious. It is important for Mission 'LIFE' to become a global mass movement.





* In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today their number has crossed 60 thousand with above 10 thousand of them registered in the last 6 months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today.





* Today India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).





* This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners.





* Today, India is the 3rd largest pharma producer in the world. In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries.





* India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope.





* "India offers a 'bouquet of hope' to the world. It includes our trust in democracy; it includes our technology, our temperament and talent," he said.





* "We have launched PM Gatishakti Master plan that will integrate infrastructure, development & implementation. It will seamlessly connect goods, people and services," he added.





* He also said India is fighting another Covid-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.











