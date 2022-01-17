Delhi reports significant drop of 31pc in daily Covid cases

The new cases have taken the tally to 17,22,497 (Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi :

Delhi on Monday recorded 12,527 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a significant decline of 31 per cent from Sunday's 18,286 cases, and 24 more deaths, against 28 the previous day.





The new cases have taken the tally to 17,22,497, while the death toll has risen to 25,387.





Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate stands at 27.99 per cent, a marginal growth from 27.87 per cent on Sunday. The active Covid cases have also registered a decline of around 6,000 cases from 89,819 cases to stand at 83,982, as per the Delhi Health Department.





With a 93.65 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 4.87 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.





With 18,340 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 16,13,128. A total of 68,275 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.





The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 34,958.





Meanwhile, a total of 44,762 new tests -- 39,767 RT-PCR and 4,995 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,41,04,825.





Out of 23,577 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 14,723 were first doses and 6,978 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,876 precautions doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,85,58,348 according to the health bulletin.