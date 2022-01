Assembly polls in Punjab now on Feb 20 instead of Feb 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti: EC

New Delhi :

The Election Commission on Monday decided to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.





Several political parties had approached the EC to postpone the polls in the state in view of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.





Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, and the BSP had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day.





In a statement, the Commission said polls would now be held on February 20. It coincides with the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.