India's positivity rate surges to 19.65 per cent, 2,58,089 Covid cases in 24 hours

Single day rise of 2,58,089 new Covid infections, 385 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, death toll to 4,86,451, according to government's bulletin on Monday.





The country's caseload now stands at 3.73 crore. This includes 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant which is now present in 29 states. Active cases have increased to 16,56,341.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.41 per cent, according to the ministry.





Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.





According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore