Covid: 65 new cases in Andamans, tally rises to 8,646

Andamans :

The Covid tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 8,646 on Monday as 65 more people tested positive for the infection, 22 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.





Twenty-eight new patients have travel history, while 37 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.





The Union territory now has 466 active cases, while 8,051 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 62 in the last 24 hours.





The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.





A total of 6.7 lakh samples have been tested for Covid so far, the bulletin added.