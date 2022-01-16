Kerala records 18,123 fresh Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram :

This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 2,17,670. of this, 2,13,251 are under observation at home/institutional quarantine and 4,419 people are under treatment in various hospitals of the state, the Health Department said.





Sunday's fatalities take the total deaths due to Covid-19 in the state to 50, 832.





The Health Department statement said that 17,627 people contracted the disease through contact, while the reason for 234 people was not known. As many as 149 health workers are also tested positive in the state on Sunday.