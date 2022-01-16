Sun, Jan 16, 2022

Rajasthan Govt decides to hand over Alwar rape case to CBI, says CM Gehlot

Published: Jan 16,202209:09 PM by ANI

The Rajasthan Government has decided to hand over the Alwar rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
This decision was taken after a high-level discussion in this case with the police officers through video conferencing. "A recommendation will be sent by the state government to the central government soon", added the CM.

The Alwar case, where a specially-abled girl was found lying in a distressed condition, took a political turn on Saturday after the opposition parties started blaming the ruling Congress for suppressing the case. Earlier, the Police said that medical reports of the girl had ruled out rape.

