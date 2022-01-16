Each Goa family to benefit by Rs 10L through AAP schemes: Kejriwal

Panaji :

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal also said that ordering failed raids on AAP officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has inadvertently given a certificate of honesty to his party.

"Each family will benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years. How? Through free power and subsidised water bills, unemployment allowance, allowance for women, free health treatment, free education in government schools. The entire cost is two lakh per annum per family. Over five years it comes to Rs 10 lakh," Kejriwal said.

"When they (rival parties) come to give you money, remember, if you vote for AAP you will benefit by Rs 10 lakh. What is more beneficial -- a Rs 2000 bribe or Rs 10 lakh?" Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said that his party, which runs the government in the national capital, is the most honest party in free India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given AAP a certificate of honesty himelf by carrying out raids on me, (Delhi dy CM) Manish Sisodia. CBI raids, police raids... he arrested 21 of our MLAs, he raided everywhere and everone," Kejriwal said.

"He even set up a commission to examine 400 (Delhi government) files. They did not find a single mistake. This is the most honest party of free India since 1947," Kejriwal added.



