Covid-19: More than 158 crore vaccine doses provided to States, UTs

New Delhi :

More than 158 crore (1,58,01,46,015) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry informed in its press release today.





Further, more than 14.13 crore (14,13,44,641) balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry added.





The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.





The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid Vaccines free of cost.





In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. Meanwhile, India reported 2,71,202 new Covid-19 cases, 314 deaths and 1,38,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.



