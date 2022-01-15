No further restrictions as of now, Ajit Pawar says cases spiked due to irresponsible behaviour of people

Pune :

Expressing concern over the rise in Covid cases in Pune and the rest of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that as of now no new restrictions will be brought in but a decision will be taken next week depending upon the scenario.





Pawar was speaking to reporters after attending a Covid review meeting here. This meeting was attended by officials of the Pune district administration, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Zilla Parishad representatives.





“It was unintentional. Like we take back our words in the Assembly if they are wrong, I take the word ‘Aaditya’ back. I stress that Uddhav Thackeray is the CM of Maharashtra,” he said in the evening when asked about the apparent faux pas.

Aaditya is a cabinet minister in the MVA government led by Shiv Sena.

Interestingly, BJP has been demanding that CM Thackeray should hand over the charge to some other leader if he is unable to attend to the issues concerning Maharashtra due to his health.





Pawar said the cases rose rapidly because people are not following Covid norms.

“Recently, many people returned from foreign countries. At the same time, no norms were followed in public events, especially in marriages that were attended by people coming from other states. If we have to control the spread of infection, we must follow rules,” he added.





The deputy CM said the case positivity rate jumped to 17 per cent from six per cent last week.

He said the pace of vaccination for the 15-18 age group has been good in the Pune district



