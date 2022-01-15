Indian Army known for bravery, professionalism, says Modi

Chennai :

The Indian Army was formed on April 1, 1895. But on January 15 1949, General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, handed over the baton to Lieutenant General KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," the Prime Minister said.





General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) lay wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion.