Int'l passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app post arrival

International passengers arriving in India will now need to upload their RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal for the test done on the eighth day of arrival.

As per the fresh guidelines, all international passengers must mandatorily be quarantined at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Earlier, isolation was needed only for those passengers coming from "at risk" countries.





If the passenger tests negative on the eight day, she/he will have to further monitor her/his health for the next seven days.





"As per the latest government guidelines, passengers arriving in India will have to upload the repeat RT-PCR test done on the 8th Day of arrival on the Air Suvidha portal," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.