Int'l passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app post arrival

As per the fresh guidelines, all international passengers must mandatorily be quarantined at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.
International passengers arriving in India can now experience a smooth and hassle-free arrival by filling up the Self Declaration Form available on Air Suvidha. To fill the form, visit https://t.co/kSBJWESIfp… or download the Air Suvidha App. pic.twitter.com/7VzChffcd9
As per the latest government guidelines, passengers arriving to India will have to upload the repeat RT-PCR test done on the 8th Day of arrival on the Air Suvidha portal at https://t.co/mN399NkNGE
