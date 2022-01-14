Minimum 6 airbags to be made mandatory in vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers: Gadkari

New Delhi :

In a series of tweets, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said his ministry had already mandated the implementation of the fitment of the driver airbag with effect from July 1, 2019, and front co-passenger airbag with effect from January 1, 2022.





''In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory,'' Gadkari said.

In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory. #RoadSafety#SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 14, 2022

GSR here stands for General Statutory Rules.





He further said that to minimize the impact of frontal and lateral collisions on the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category.





'' ...i.e two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever,'' he said.





According to Gadkari, this will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicle.